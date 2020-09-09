Lady Spartans Ramping Up for Crucial Week

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery hosted San Juan on Tuesday, holding onto an undefeated record in region play. The Lady Spartans were determined to keep their streak alive and put together a solid outing. San Juan was no match for Emery’s ability and prowess, falling 5-1 at the hands of the Lady Spartans.

The next seven days will go a long way to determine Emery’s standing in the region and in state. On Thursday, the Lady Spartans (4-5, 3-0) will welcome Richfield (5-4, 3-0) into town with first place on the line. The Lady Wildcats knocked off a tough Carbon team on Tuesday, proving to be the team to beat. Emery will then gear up for an important rivalry match against those same Lady Dinos (5-3, 2-1) in Price on Sept. 15.