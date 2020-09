ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery finished its week off on the road against South Sevier. The Lady Rams were no match as the Lady Spartans grabbed three goals in the first half and three in second to blank South Sevier 6-0.

The Lady Spartans (3-5, 2-0) have a big week at home coming up. San Juan (2-3, 0-2) will come into Castle Dale on Tuesday followed by Richfield (4-4, 2-0) on Thursday.