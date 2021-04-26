Lady Spartans Rock Richfield

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Spartans dominated the Wildcats on Thursday. Cambrie Jensen was excellent in the circle and did not allow a hit. She also went deep at the plate and finished with two ribbies.

The offense came alive in the bottom of the fourth with 11 runs to apply the mercy rule and beat the Wildcats 15-0. Tylee Norton and Bralin Wilde each finished with a team-high three RBIs.

Up next, Emery (9-7-1, 5-4) will play Richfield (6-17, 3-6) on the road on Tuesday. The Lady Spartans will then host Grand (17-3, 8-1) on Thursday and Duchesne (14-7) on Friday. Thursday’s game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.