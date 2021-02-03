Lady Spartans Roll Broncos

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The second meeting between Emery and San Juan occurred on Tuesday night when the teams got together in Blanding. The contest looked similar to the first encounter as the Lady Spartans had their way with the Lady Broncos. Emery was up big, 44-17, after the first half and never looked back. The Spartans went on to win 82-47.

Tatum Tanner got things going down low and scored 20 points on her 12 attempts. Baylee Jacobson also had success on offense, scoring several threes and finishing with 19 points. Many players were able to get involved, including 11 others that got on the scoreboard. On defense, Tanner and Daicee Ungerman each tallied three blocks apiece.

Emery (9-4, 5-1) and Carbon (13-3, 4-2) will now meet in a crucial rivalry match on Thursday night in the Spartan Center. Catch all the action on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.