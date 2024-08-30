Lady Spartans Scratched by Cats

The Emery tennis team had a home court match against the Richfield Wildcats on Thursday. The Lady Spartans would only be able to get one match win on the day, as the Cats would come away with their second region win of the season.

Emery now sits at 0-3 in the region. Juab is in the top spot with a 3-0 record, followed by North Sanpete and Carbon who are sitting at 3-1. The Lady Spartans have four matches left before the region tournament at the end of September and the state tournament in the beginning week of October.