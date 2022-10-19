Lady Spartans Sprint Into Playoffs

ETV News stock photo

For the season finale, Emery jumped on the bus to Moab to take on the Red Devils. The Spartans picked up right where they left off and cruised to another 3-0 sweep.

Not one set was close as they won 25-10, 25-14 and 25-7. That marks a three-game streak without dropping a single set.

The last RPI standings were released Wednesday morning and Emery grabbed the #12 seed. As a result, the Spartans will host #21 Ben Lomond in the first round of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Emery hopes to continued its hot streak into the playoffs and advance play at Utah Valley University on Friday, Oct. 28.