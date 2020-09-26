Lady Spartans Stumble Late

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery was looking to get back on track in Monroe on Thursday night. In a close first set, the Lady Spartans found the edge and won 25-23. They struggled in the second set and lost 25-18. After the hiccup, Emery came back to take the third set 25-21.

The Lady Spartans had a chance in the fourth set to seal the game but were unable to close the door. South Sevier took advantage with a 25-23 win in the fourth set to tie the game at two sets apiece. The Lady Rams completed the comeback 15-11 to knock off Emery 3-2.

The Lady Spartans (6-8, 2-5) will take on a tough Uintah team (12-3, 8-0 Region 10) on Tuesday in Vernal. They will then welcome Carbon (13-3, 5-2) in the Spartan Center on Thursday.