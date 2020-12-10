Lady Spartans Swim to Victory

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Emery hosted North Sanpete and Richfield on Tuesday at the Emery Aquatic Center. The afternoon began well for the Spartans as both the boys and girls 200 Medley Relays came in first. Later on in the day, the girls relay would also grab first in the 400 free.

Haley Guymon had an excellent day, finishing in first in all four of her events, the 100 back, 200 free, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Aubrey Guymon also had a first-place finish in the 100 free. In the 50 free, Sydney Carter took first while teammate Aubrey Guymon ended in third. Katie McCandless came in third in the 200 IM while Kayleigh McCandless also came in third in the 100 breast.

The Lady Spartans topped the competition with 349 team points. Richfield came in second with 267 points and North Sanpete came in third with 210 points.

In the boys’ events, Dax Minchey ended on top in the 50 free while taking second in the 100 free. Elias Morris also had a first-place finish in the 100 breast while Kyler Minchey took second in the 200 IM. In the 100 back, Kegley Terry took second with Jacob Fauver coming in third.

Richfield took the boys’ division with 365 points. Emery (308) came in second with North Sanpete (228) in third. Emery will be back in the pool on Friday in Grand.