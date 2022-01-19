Lady Spartans Tally Another Win

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Last week, the Spartan swim team traveled to Richfield for a meet. Competition featured several Region 12 opponents, including Grand, Emery and Richfield to go along with North Sevier. The Lady Spartans continued their hot streak, defeating the field with 106 points. Richfield came in second with 91 points while Grand finished with 67 points.

Emery kicked it off with a win in the 200 medley relay. The Spartans would later win the 200 free relay as well. Individually, Aubrey Guymon, Carley Young and Sydney Carter took first in the 100 back, 100 breast and 200 free, respectively.

Cambrie Jensen followed suit by taking first in the 200 IM with Aspen Jensen in third. In the 50 free, Aubrey Guymon ended in second with Carter in third. Jensen found her way back on the podium, taking third in the 100 free.

It was tight on the boys’ side as Grand ended on top by just one point (115) over Richfield (114). Emery came in third with 58 points. Bryan Durrant took second in the 100 free with teammate Alex Frederick in third.

Durrant also finished in third in the 200 free as did Will Stilson, Tyler Frandsen and Kade Larson in the 100 back, 100 breast and 200 IM, respectively.

Up next, Emery will head to Carbon this Saturday for the Last Chance Invite.