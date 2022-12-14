Lady Spartans Top 5A Teams

ETV News Stock Photo by James Huggard

Uintah, Payson and Gunnison Valley made their way to Castle Dale on Tuesday for a swim meet. Emery was ready to roll as several Spartans shined against their 5A opponents.

Aubrey Guymon finished first in the 500 free with Melody Lake in third. Lake would later take first in the 500 free with Guymon in third. In addition, Sydney Carter took first in the 100 free and second in 200 free. Other first-place finishes went to Aspen Jensen in the 100 back and Carley Young in the 100 breast.

After all the scores were tallied, the Lady Spartans took first with 329 points. Payson came in second with 277 points while Uintah came in third with 205 points and Gunnison Valley came in fourth with 30 points.

The Emery boys that finished in the top three were Alex Frederick and Tyler Fandsen. The former came in second in the 200 free while the latter took second in the 100 back. Uintah pulled away to take first with 371 points followed by Payson (304.5), Emery (220.5) and Gunnison Valley (96). Full results can be found below.

Emery swim will next take on the Wildcats in Richfield on Thursday.