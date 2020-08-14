Lady Spartans Wading Through Adjustments

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Ferd Allred has returned for his second stint as head coach of Emery volleyball. He brings with him a plethora of experience and knowledge about the sport.

“I’ve been really pleased with the effort they have put in,” said Allred. “The outlook on the season, I know there are good teams in the region and state and good coaches. If the girls will step up and play to their ability, I think they’ll do very well. But, it’s going to take a while to get this adjustment and this change with me and what I expect.”

One of the changes Allred alluded to consists of the rotation. Emery will go from a 5-1 to a 6-2 and also change up their coverage and assignments. “That’s hard for the girls to make that adjustment, just on where to be on the floor.”

It may take some time for the Lady Spartans to adapt and take in the new schemes. Although it is a fairly new group, there are some returning players, including Bralin Wilde, Kaejha Johnson and Kaymn Childs. Those three are all seniors and they rotated between outside and middle hitters last season.

“I just want the girls to have a fun season and enjoy it,” Allred concluded. “Win or lose, but they will win if they play and do what they can. But, I just want them to enjoy the time they’re there.”