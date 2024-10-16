Lady Spartans Win Divisionals, Both Boys and Girls Qualify for State *Photo Gallery*

The Emery boys’ and girls’ cross country teams made their way to Lakeside Park in Orem for 3A Divisionals. The 3A teams were all split into two different sections for a 5,000-meter race. The Emery girls sat atop the seven teams, claiming first place. The Spartan boys placed fifth of the eight teams competing, where they all qualified for the state championships.

The Lady Spartans scored 49 points in the event, followed by Judge Memorial (66), Richfield (72), Ogden (74), Grantsville (124), North Sanpete (132) and Juan Diego (164).

Gentry Christiansen claimed the top spot, earning the gold medal with a time of 18:48.5. Addy Guymon followed, earning the silver medal with a time of 19:43.9. Addie Hurst finished in third place, taking home the bronze with a time of 19:54.6. Alivia Daley finished in twelfth (21:17.3) out of the 53 competitors in the event. Hadley Meccariello (23:52.3), Kallee Lake (24:18.5) and Hannah Farley (25:09.0) followed.

In the boys’ event with 59 competitors in the event, Grantsville place first with a team score of 41. Carbon (44), Manti (71), Union (94), Emery (160), Judge Memorial (173), Juan Diego (187) and Delta (200) followed.

Dillan Larsen finished in the 23rd spot with a time of 17:59.0. Zander Robinson (18:17.1), Jacob Erickson (18:27.3), Hayden Christiansen (19:00.0), Benjamin Farley (19:27.4), Jamison Christiansen (19:33.0) and Landon Braun (20:11.3) followed.

Both teams have qualified for the state championships, which will be held on Oct. 30 at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City. The 3A boys will start at 1:30 p.m., the girls will start at 2 p.m. and awards will be handed out at 2:30 p.m.