LaFondita Welcomed to Emery County

A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted on Tuesday by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) to celebrate the new Mexican take-out restaurant that is located in Huntington.

This restaurant is called LaFondita and is owned by Tanya Hernandez. The establishment is located at 325 South 60 East in Huntington. Delicious menu items include carne asada tacos, roasted pork torta, steak nachos, pork tacos, carne asada loaded potatoes and much more.

Each Friday, a special menu item is featured. Orders may be given by phone or text at (307) 382-2480, or by going to the walk-up window, and the restaurant is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Come over and check out this great new place to get a fast lunch or dinner,” the ECBC shared. “The Emery County Business Chamber wishes LaFondita much success with their new business.”