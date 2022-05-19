Lake Fork Closure Extended

Forest Service Press Release

The Manti-La Sal National Forest issued an updated closure order for the Lake Fork area on the north end of the forest. The Lake Fork Road has been closed for the past year due to washouts and flood damage that occurred in the aftermath of the Pole Creek Fire. At this time, the forest is extending the closure to allow for additional time to repair and rebuild the road.

“I don’t believe the road is safe to allow traffic through the canyon under the current circumstances,” said Darren Olsen, Ferron/Price District Ranger. As a result, I have closed the gates, and feel that they should remain shut until we can get in and do enough work to make it safe for vehicles.”

The forest’s engineering staff will continue to work through the 2022 season to mitigate the extensive damage. In the meantime, Forest Supervisor Ryan Nehl signed a new closure order earlier this week.

The order applies to lands within the Price Ranger District, Manti-La Sal National Forest, and includes the areas within 500 feet on either side of Forest Road 0070 from the Forest Boundary to the Junction with Forest Road 0006 (Dairy Fork Road).

The full text of the closure order and a map of the closed area are available on the Manti-La Sal National Forest’s homepage under the link: Manti-La Sal Orders, Alerts, and Notices.

For more information on the Manti-La Sal National Forest, visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mantilasalnationalforest and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ml_nf.