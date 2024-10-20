Lamont’s Hat Trick Lifts Men’s Soccer To 4-3 Victory Over PNCC

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Utah State Eastern men’s soccer team emerged victorious in a 4-3 win over Pacific Northwest Christian College on Thursday afternoon. The Eagles secured the win with a late penalty kick in the 74th minute. Brennen Lamont delivered a standout performance, scoring three goals, including the game-winner, and leading his team to win.

PNCC started strong, with Carlos Martinez scoring just two minutes into the match. However, Lamont quickly responded for USU Eastern with his first goal in the 7th minute, assisted by Boston Rodriguez . The Gladiators briefly regained the lead through Bryan Ochoa’s goal, but Lamont struck again in the 27th minute, leveling the match at 2-2.

Just before halftime, Matheo Ledesma added a goal for Eastern after a defensive miscue from PNCC, but Carlos Martinez equalized again for the home team with a clever chip over the goalkeeper. The teams went into the break tied 3-3 after a fast-paced first half.

The second half saw fewer chances, but Lamont broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, converting a penalty kick to complete his hat trick and secure the win for the Eagles. Despite PNCC’s attempts to fight back, USU Eastern’s defense, led by Andy Renteria in goal with seven saves, held firm.

The Eagles (5-6-3, 5-4-2) will remain on the road as they travel to Coeur d’Alene to face North Idaho College (12-1-3, 7-1-3) on Saturday, October 19 at 1:30 p.m. PST. Fans can watch the games live on the Scenic West Digital Network.