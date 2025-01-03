Lancaster and Chamberlain Recognized with Yearly Awards

The Carbon High School girls’ soccer coach, Cynthia Lancaster, was recognized by the Utah High School Athletics Association (UHSAA), as a Gold Star Coach. The great up-and-coming team had a fantastic season, making their way to the Quarterfinals in the 3A state tournament, finishing with a 12-6 overall record.

Carbon High Schools swimming coach, Allie Chamberlain, was recognized as the 2024-25 Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High School (NFHS) in the girls swimming category. The NFHS is the national leader and advocate for high school athletics and serves 19,500 high schools in the nation.

Their ultimate goal is to ensure that all students have an opportunity to enjoy healthy participation, achievement and good sportsmanship in education-based activities.

Athletic Director Ted Bianco praised the coaches by saying, “I would like to thank both coaches for being such great role models to their student athletes and for the amount of time and dedication that they put forth for their student athletes.”