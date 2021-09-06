Lancaster and Christiansen Top CV Invite

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

An early look at Region 12 cross country was available on Friday when the teams got together at the Canyon View Invite. The Falcons will host regionals on Oct. 20, making Friday’s race a six-week preview of what could come.

If nothing else, it gave teams a good benchmark in the early going of the season. Those pace-setters were both local athletes as Jess Christiansen (Emery) took first in the boys’ race while Beverly Lancaster (Carbon) finished on top in the girls’ competition.

The Lady Dinos narrowly beat out Canyon View 50-51 in the team standings. Ambree Jones finished in sixth, Sophie Taylor in 10th, Ada Bradford in 14th and Mariah George in 23rd. The Lady Spartans, on the other hand, finished in seventh as a team. Adaley Lester led Emery in 19th and was followed by Kallee Cook (25th), Kylee Willis (35th), Kallee Lake (44th) and Kadrianne Bird (50th).

Emery may have grabbed the top spot on the boys’ side, but Richfield and Carbon stole the show. Both the Wildcats and Dinos had three racers finish in the top 10. Kobe Cruz took third, Easton Humes finished ninth and Pierce Bryner took 10th. The Dinos scored in bunches as Braxton Ware crossed the line in 11th. They were rounded off by Bradley Sweeney in 27th.

Richfield’s five runners, however, all finished in the first 20 spots. As a result, the Wildcats took first with 49 points and Carbon took second with 60 points. Emery was not far behind as the Spartans took third with 66 points. Camden Larson ended in sixth, Merritt Mecarriello in 15th, Dillan Larsen in 20th and Jack Christiansen in 24th.

It will certainly be exciting to watch these three teams battle it out as the season continues. For full results and times, please click here.

Carbon and Emery will each have a busy week with two meets. The Dinos will participate in the Juab Invitational on Tuesday and the Spartans Murray Park Race on Friday. The Spartans will head to Moab on Wednesday and Brigham Young University on Saturday.