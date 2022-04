Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration is selling 2 parcels located in Emery County at an online public auction to be held June 1-7, 2022. The properties are located near the towns of Ferron and Emery. One parcel contains 80 acres and has a minimum price of $43,300. The other parcel contains 40 acres, with a minimum price of $24,000. Financing is available. For questions, please call (877) 526-3725 or visit www.trustlands.utah.gov .