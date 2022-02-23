LAND OFFERING

The Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration is now accepting offers or proposals for the sale or development of certain Trust Lands in Carbon County, located in Price UT, known as the Price North 40 Parcels (approximately 36 acres). Any entity wishing to submit a proposal for the development or purchase of this property may do so until 3:00 PM on March 25, 2022. Proposals should be e-mailed to alexawilson@utah.gov. Reference: “Price North 40. Copies of the offer and more information can be found at http://trustlands.utah.gov/?p=222. The Trust Lands Administration reserves the right to reject any proposal.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 23, March 2 and March 9, 2022.