Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Castle Dale City will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Castle Dale City Hall, 20 S 100 E, at 6:45pm. This hearing will be held in conjunction with the regular Land Use Committee meeting starting at 6:30pm.

– Updating subdivision ordinance to comply with the State requirements.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 13, 2024.