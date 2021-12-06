LaRae (Judy) Moosman Messinger

Our loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend left this mortal life on November 18, 2021 in the peace and comfort of her home at the age of 83 surrounded by immeasurable love.

She was the second of 8 children. Born in Hayden, Utah on September 25, 1938 to Boyd and Beth Moosman. Married Paul Messinger on May 31, 1958. They were married 42 years before his passing September 10, 2000.

She worked hard many years as a house keeper. She was loved by all her clients. Mom worked wonderfully with her hands. Sewing and making quilts for her family. She loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, dirt bike riding, and fishing. Sometimes spending more time fishing for ROCKS! Huge rock collection. She took great pride in her gardens. She could grow anything. Her backyard was a sanctuary. All the neighbors enjoyed walking by her beautiful yard. She loved playing cards and was good at it, 5 crowns being one of her favorites.

She was a devoted mother. Her biggest blessings in her life came in the face of her 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She loved to have them visit and share hugs and kisses. She loved and accepted all unconditionally. We will miss her popcorn balls at Halloween and plates of Christmas cookies.

LaRae is survived by her children Richard (Barbara) Messinger, Pocatello, ID; Paul Messinger Jr., Clearfield, UT; Carla (Ron) Smith, Kingman, AZ; Julie (Roger) Pyle, West Jordan, UT; Dave Messinger, Kearns, Ut; Brothers Rex (Roseanne) Moosman, Merlin (Carrie) Moosman, Max (Kim) Moosman. Sisters Shirley Stansfield, Dawn (Gary Stansfield. Sister-in-laws Karen and Joni Moosman, sister-in-law and best buddy Midge Catlin. 4-legged companion Ginger. 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Proceeded in death by her parents, husband Paul Messinger, brothers Ralph Moosman, Ken Moosman, brother-in-law Terry Stansfield. There will be no services at this time.

We will have a celebration of life in the spring when the flowers she loved are in bloom. He final resting place will be in Wellington, Utah.

Our family would like to express their gratitude to the many people who lovingly took care of mom. Especially Elevation Hospice, a special thank you.