Large Crowds and Excitement at Orangeville City Days *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

Everyone in and around Orangeville must have been waiting anxiously for more than a year for Orangeville Days to return. The crowds were historically large and everyone seemed glad to be at the park for the celebration.

Kids lined the street for more than a block to participate in the bike rodeo at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Serving much more than expected, Orangeville City personnel delivered another delicious lamb fry later in the evening. Straight Canyon Band, to everyone’s delight, entertained while the crowd was waiting to be served and eat under the pavilion. The lamb was cooked again this year by the Humphrey family. At dusk, the inaugural light run went along the new Cottonwood Creek Trail recently installed by Orangeville City.

Breakfast in the park at 7 a.m. kicked off the activities on Saturday, July 24. The parade on Main Street began at 10 a.m. with a large crowd lining the street. Kids’ games and vendors were waiting in the park when the parade ended. At 2 p.m. an ATV poker run began. A pulled pork dinner was served to nearly 150 people as Just Because singers entertained later that afternoon. Fireworks concluded the excitement of Orangeville Days.