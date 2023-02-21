Larraine Lewis Pierce

Larraine Clerece Lewis Pierce (67 years old) passed away February 15, 2023 in Salt Lake City. Born September 11, 1955 in Price, Utah to Charles Sanford Lewis and Shannah Vee Gardner Lewis. She was raised in Salt Lake City and graduated from West High. She married Gary Willard Pierce on September 20, 1974 in the Salt Lake Temple. They resided in Huntington, Utah. They have two sons, six grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

She struggled with health challenges since she had rheumatic fever in the fifth grade. We express our sincere gratitude to Stacy (sister-in-law) for extending her life for sixteen years with her kidney donation. Larraine was on a plaque at the University of Utah for being the second longest-surviving kidney donor recipient.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One of the last things she said, and wanted us all to know, was that she has a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Family meant everything to her. She loved being a mother and grandmother and was so excited to be a great-grandmother.

One of her last requests was that we help her son, Shawn, find a kidney donor. If you are able to help and/or spread the word, we would greatly appreciate it.

She loved playing volleyball with family and friends. She loved watching Gary participate in rodeos and parades as part of the riding club, and going hunting with him in years past. She loved going for rides up the canyon looking for deer. She enjoyed camping, especially on the desert on Easter weekend with family. She also enjoyed playing cards, and Dutch oven cooking.

She was employed for the Church in the Church Office Building, and at Safeway/Stewart’s. She loved the children she tended. She drove the Senior Citizen bus, which she enjoyed immensely. She loved her senior friends!

Uncle Sharon was a second dad, and cousins Joyce and Janet were like sisters.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary, their sons Shawn (Aleasa) and Scott (Ashlie), grandchildren Lyle, Colter (Kymaia), Macey (Nick), Mikayla, Aiden, and Breckin, great-grandson Zayden, mother, sisters Debbie (Randy) Martin and Claudia (Jeff) Prout, brothers, Sanford, Ronald, and Clinton (Stacy) Lewis, and brother-in-law Jerry Oviatt. Preceded in death by her father, sister Charlene Oviatt, sister-in-law Wendy Lewis, and parents-in-law James and LaVern Pierce.

A viewing will be Friday, February 24, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Stake Center, 240 No. Main St., Huntington, Utah. There will also be a viewing Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 11:00 – 11:45 am prior to the funeral service at noon, also at the Stake Center.

The family wishes to thank Claudia and Jeff Prout for their tender, loving care for Larraine. Also Lauren and Luke with Aspire Home Health, and the many health care providers over the years.

The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend at Heritage Funeral Home Facebook page. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Larraine at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.