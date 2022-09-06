Larsen Shows Off at Timpanogos Invitational

ETV News stock [hoto

The Spartans took part in another big race over the weekend, the Timpanogos Invitational. The event consisted of 300 runners from 25 teams spanning all classifications.

Copper Hill’s Michael Ballard set the pace in the boys’ race with a 16:43.6 time. Camdon Larsen was not too far behind (16:56.6), coming in fourth overall and first in 3A. The next Spartans to cross were Dillan Larsen (28th), Merritt Meccariello (47th), Jack Christiansen (51st) and Mason Stewart (70th). Emery came in sixth place overall as a team and first among 3A schools.

Freshman Addie Hurst led the Lady Spartans when she took 16th place. Next was her sister, fellow freshman Carlie Hurst, in 42nd with Kallee Cook in 52nd and Addyson Guymon in 116th. The Lady Spartans did not have enough runners to score as a team, but they certainly took advantage of the opportunity to show off their young runners.

Click to see the full boys’ and girls’ results. Emery’s next race will be at Uintah on Wednesday.