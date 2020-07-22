Late Afternoon Car Accident Occurs on Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities were dispatched to an accident that took place near Emery Telcom in Price.

At the time that the accident was reported, dispatch informed local law enforcement and other first responders that air bags had been deployed, though no other injuries have yet been reported.

Traffic was blocked from traveling through the road for a time being while the accident was cleaned and those involved were cared for.

Continue to check with ETV News as information is made available.