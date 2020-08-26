Late Break Downs Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, the Lady Dinos took the pitch in Fillmore against Millard.

Both teams reached the back of the net in the first half, leading to a 1-1 tie at the break. Carbon was able to score once more in the second half, but Millard pulled away with two goals to secure the 3-2 victory.

Molly Banks and Ryan Brady each scored a goal for the Lady Dinos while Beverly Lancaster recorded an assist. Emma Flemett tallied 10 saves in the contest.

The preseason is over as Carbon will host its first region game on Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. The Lady Dinos (3-2) will have a week to finesse game before they face South Sevier (0-5).