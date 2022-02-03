Late Push Falls Short

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos made the long trip to Cedar City on Wednesday night, looking for revenge against the Falcons. Neither team could get going in the first quarter. Subsequently, Canyon View took a 7-4 lead. While the Falcons found the gas pedal in the second, Carbon remained stuck in neutral. The Dinos mustered just 10 points in the half and trialed by 19.

Carbon woke up in the final half and scored 45 points. Unfortunately, the early lull was too great to overcome as Canyon View took the contest 68-55. Jordan Fossat led the way with 18 points while Rylan Hart ended with 10 points and a team-high six blocks.

The Falcons now hold a half-game lead over the Dinos and Wildcats in the region standings. More importantly, however, Canyon View holds the tie breaker over Carbon. The Dinos will need to win out and get some help in order to secure the region championship.

The Dinos’ (8-9, 4-2) next test will come against Richfield (8-10, 4-2) in Price on Friday. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.