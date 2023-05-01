Late Rally Fails Spartans

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

A late rally came up short for the Spartans on Thursday as the team fell to Juab. The Wasps used an impressive seven-run inning to seal the victory. The offense started off slow for both teams in the early going.

Tied at 0-0, the Wasps finally broke through in the third inning. Juab plated an impressive seven runs to take the 7-0 lead.

That was all the wiggle room the Spartans would allow as the pitcher settled things down. Emery plated a run in the sixth and another in the seventh, but it was not enough as Juab went on to win 7-2.

Pitcher Mason Stilson struck out five in the loss for Emery. He also led the offensive output for the Spartans as he hit a double and recorded a ribbie.

The Spartans will now await the RPI standings and prepare for the state playoffs.