Late Run Earns ALA the Win Over Emery

The Spartans traveled to Spanish Fork for a non-region game against the American Leadership Academy (ALA) Eagles on Wednesday night. The Eagles have started the early season out undefeated with four straight wins. The Spartans were coming off of a big win over Providence Hall, defeating them by 46 points.

Emery played well in the first quarter, scoring 16 points to the Eagles 11. ALA would come back in the second quarter, outscoring the Spartans by seven, bringing the score to 26-24, Eagles. The battle continued in the third quarter, with both teams not allowing the other team to catch fire, ending the third with a score of 38-37.

American Leadership would catch fire in the fourth quarter, having their best quarter of the night with 17 points. The Spartans couldn’t get a run going themselves and would fall to the Eagles, 55-45 for their third loss of the season.

Jace Frandsen led the team, scoring 14 for the Spartans, nine coming from the three-point line. West Johansen followed with 11 points and Scott Johansen had a couple three-pointers as well, finishing the night with 10.

Next up, the Emery squad will get some more solid playing time in at the Panguitch tournament over the weekend of Dec. 6-7. After that, the boys will be back on the home court on Dec. 11, against the Union Cougars. That game will be broadcast live at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.