Late Surge Topples Templars

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans began their season in Manti on Tuesday. While Emery found itself trailing early, the ladies in Gold and Black never gave up. They actually started to gain steam, scoring one run in the second, two runs in the third and fourth, and three runs in each of the last three innings. Emery was able to overtake the Templars and take the 14-10 victory.

Aspen Taylor started in the circle where she pitched a complete game. It was not a career day for Taylor, but she hung with it and pitched around six errors to pick up the win. She finished with seven strikeouts and gave up five earned runs.

At the plate, Madi Bunnell had a great day, going 3-4 with a double and four RBIs. Madi Thomas added another three ribbies while Alivia Christman (2-3) and Shannon Johnson (3-5) plated two apiece. In addition, Katelyn Nielson hit a triple in her first varsity game.

Emery (1-0) will next head to South Sevier (2-0) on Thursday before embarking on a tournament voyage this weekend.