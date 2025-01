Press Release

Law Enforcement & First Responders, please join us on March 19th for the 2025 Elevating Hope Summit Pre-Conference for our law

enforcement professionals, first responders, and care teams. Attendees will receive training on Psychological First Aid, an opportunity to network with professionals across the state, and meals during the training. Register to reserve your spot today! https://2025elevatinghopesummit.eventbrite.com/