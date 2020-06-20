Law Enforcement Thanks Local Duo for Their Generous Donation

To show their support for the local law enforcement officers that protect the community daily, Lex and Brenda Martinez, along with their family and the employees of Edgy Bling, recently made a number of generous donations to those in badges.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced on Thursday that they donated $500 to be used for training purposes. Alongside that, they donated masks for every law enforcement officer and agency within the county. Not wanting to end the donation fun there, they also brought in a large number of donuts for all to enjoy.

“We are overwhelmed with the generosity and deeply appreciate the support of our community,” shared the CCSO.

The Price City Police Department (PCPD) also took time to thank them for their kindness, remarking that the department is overwhelmed by the generosity and selflessness. They furthered their sentiment by stating that they cannot say enough about the amount of love and support they continue to receive from our community

“We are thankful and appreciative of you, your family and all of our community. Thank you,” the PCPD shared.