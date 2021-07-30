Learn About All Things SEUALG at the Next BEAR Meeting

SEUALG Press Release

The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) is a state and federally-funded regional entity that focuses on community/economic services and development in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties.

SEUALG assists the counties and municipalities with community and economic development activities including, but not limited to, economic development, technical assistance, general planning and affordable housing development. Additionally, SEUALG administers many community services such as food banks and poverty-reduction programs throughout the region.

On Aug. 5 at 8 a.m., SEUALG will present at the Castle Country Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) General Board meeting on the progress and current status of the numerous state and federal programs administered throughout the association of governments. The meeting will take place at the SEUALG building, which is located at 375 South Carbon Avenue in Price, and via this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85262939769.