Learn About the Carbon Corridor Brand

Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist, recently spoke on Carbon County’s branding as the Carbon Corridor. Grange began working for the county in 2016 as the Marketing and PR Manager.

To her surprise, there was no marketing plan or strategy. In 2018, Grange found out about some grant funding through the Utah Office of Tourism. The county was approved and Roger Brooks came into the community to “secret shop”, which Grange stated some people loved and some did not.

What she saw after the visit was that some businesses started to clean up, put out flowers, change their signage, online presence and messaging. The Utah Office of Tourism and Governor’s Office noticed these changes and approached Grange after the visit. They explained that a program for destination development was being created and Carbon County was being eyed as the pilot for the program.

Grange took this to the commissioners, who gave approval. Carbon County only had to spend a quarter of the cost, which Grange explained was a small amount of money that came from Transient Room Tax (TRT), not the general fund or from tax payer’s dollars.

Through all of this, people were coming up with new ideas and visions about economic development and how Carbon County looks to the outside world. A Community Economic Council was made to focus on new businesses, new families the area and the like. Grange stated that tourism is a big part of economic development.

She then explained that “Castle Country” was a Carbon and Emery County regional brand that was created. Before Carbon County rebranded, Emery County dropped the Castle Country brand. Grange said that change happens and there is a desire to tell people the story of the area.

Community forums were hosted, businesses were talked to, local artists were met, government was sat down with and all of the information possible was gathered about the area, who the residents were and how they identify with the outside world. A findings report was given to the county and Grange stated that the rebrand was not something she or the commissioners decided upon.

It was a group of people, including community members. Grange stated that this brand, the “Carbon Corridor” was created by the people. She explained that, unfortunately, locals do not often see marketing efforts, as they are out-facing.

Campaigns change and each one has a flare about it. One thing that Grange wanted to stress was that the county never tries to market the Carbon Corridor as something that it is not. She also acknowledged that these tourism efforts are not an attempt to be another Moab or Park City. The county is growing tourism slowly and sustainably for a reason.

“To keep it simple. If you’re looking for a unique experience or adventure, start here. Visitor’s to the Corridor seek something different. For some, it’s a less crowded trail. For others, it’s the delight of a thriving rural downtown,” Grange shared. “And for some, it’s the surprise attraction discovered after pulling into town for a bathroom break or to grab lunch.”

The Carbon Corridor brand depends on the consistency of the implementation, Grange continued.

“After 5 years, it’s strong and true to our cities and towns. Each of which are highlighted to show their own uniqueness and assets through our many marketing campaigns,” she stated.

Grange also spoke on the Carbon County Destination Development Plan, which stated that in 2030, Carbon County and its cities will be a very different place, with new visitors, updated infrastructure and downtowns and local authentic culture that will have breathed new life into a county that is eager for discovery.

“Because of the work begun in 2019, tourism will have evolved into a key industry that leverages Carbon County’s historic and authentic past. It will offer attractive downtown experiences, access to new-found outdoor wonders, unique prehistoric adventures and experiences, and updated camping and lodging options—all of which bring in new visitors, new sights and sounds, and evolve Carbon County from a pass-through destination to a basecamp,” the Destination Development Plan stated.