Learn About the Remote Online Initiative on July 27

Come out and meet the USU Extension Remote Online Initiative (ROI) representatives in your area and learn how to jump-start your career with the Carbon County information meeting. This will be hosted on Wednesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at the Price City Hall, which is located at 185 East Main Street in Price.

Those ages 17 and older are welcome to attend and must have prior work experience. Those that attend will learn how to successfully find and succeed in a remote work job while learning effective tools and communication as a remote worker.

Attendees will also come to understand how USU Extension helps find remote opportunities. It was explained that the purpose of the ROI Program is to provide Utah’s rural workforce and businesses with education, training and services for online opportunities in remote employment, freelance work and e-commerce.

The short meeting works to assist those that are interested in beginning the ROI Program process while also being connected to online training and employment opportunities.

Light refreshments will be served during this meeting. Those that are interested in attending can RSVP here.