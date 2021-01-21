Learn All About Beekeeping This Spring with Big Bear Honey

Local experienced beekeeper TJ Gordon of Big Bear Honey has beekeeping classes that are slated to begin in the spring to assist individuals in learning about the hobby and bees in general.

The Feb. 13 class will be in-person at the Ponderosa Grill in Huntington and there is also a virtual option scheduled for Feb. 20 via Zoom. Both classes will begin at 11 a.m.

To register, call or text Gordon at (435) 749-9252. A Zoom link will then be emailed to those that opt for the virtual lesson. The cost is $15 per person and $25 per couple or pairing. Payment will be due on the date of the chosen class.

The length of each lesson is approximately two to three hours and registration fees apply to the course itself as well as the option of coming to Gordon’s personal apiary in April, the height of the season, to experience the lesson in person.