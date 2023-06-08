Lee Kay Public Shooting Range to Host Open House

DWR News Release

Whether you are a regular customer or you have never been, the upcoming open house at the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range is a great time to visit the facility. You’ll have the opportunity to enhance your skills and try various types of shooting during a day full of exciting events.

Located at 6000 West 2100 South in Salt Lake City, the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range is the only outdoor shooting range in the Salt Lake Valley, and is one of two shooting range facilities owned and operated by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

The range has undergone various expansions and renovations since it was opened in 1981. Today, it offers a variety of amenities, including:

A 100-, 200- and 300-yard rifle range

25-75 yard ranges with multiple lanes for handgun, rimfire, muzzleloader and rifle use

Trap shooting

Skeet shooting

5-stand shooting

An archery range with 15 lanes, ranging from 20-90 yards

A 934-acre dog training area with upland game and waterfowl habitats (however, this area is currently closed, pending ongoing testing after a recent incident.)

A bird-watching area, complete with gazebo, on the north side of the property

“We really enjoy the members of the public who visit, and our volunteers and staff who help run the ranges,” Lee Kay Public Shooting Range Manager Blanche Smith said. “They are great people who are passionate about the outdoors and shooting sports. I love introducing people to target shooting and seeing their faces light up when they hit a target for the first time. We are the last outdoor shooting range in the Salt Lake Valley, and we realize the importance of offering a safe, controlled environment for the public to come participate in shooting sports. This facility is an invaluable asset for residents along the Wasatch Front.”

The Lee Kay Public Shooting Range open house will be held Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A variety of events and clinics will be held throughout the day to help visitors enhance their shooting and hunting skills, including how to get a .22 rifle on target, improve grips and stance with a handgun, see dogs and their trainers in action, gain tips on how to set waterfowl decoys, try out archery equipment and more.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register on Eventbrite in advance. Visitors of all ages are welcome, but youth who are 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at the event.

On average, the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range has roughly 50,000 visitors each year to its various ranges. Over one million clay targets are thrown each year at the shotgun ranges. You can learn more about the history of the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range on the DWR website.

The range is open Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If there’s a range you hope to use on a particular day, you should call in advance to make sure it will be open. Admission is $6 for an adult day pass and $3 for a youth day pass (for those 15 and younger). Fees for trap, five-stand and skeet rounds can be found on the DWR website.