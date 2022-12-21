Lee McCourt Retires From Carbon School Board

Carbon School Board Vice President Lee McCourt attended her final meeting as a board member last week.

During the recognitions portion of the board’s agenda last Wednesday, Superintendent Mika Salas took a moment to announce McCourt’s retirement as well as recognize the 12 years she served as a board member for the Carbon School District.

“We just wanted to recognize the years that you have dedicated to the school district as a board member,” said Superintendent Salas. “On behalf of the board and the district, we would like to say thank you for everything that you have done.”

McCourt began serving Carbon School District when she was elected to the board in 2010. She represented District 5, which includes Sunnyside, East Carbon and Wellington.

“I appreciate the friendships that I have made here. It has been a lot of learning,” said McCourt. “There have been some struggles, but I would say for the most part, I have enjoyed my time here, so thank all of you.”

Beginning in January, Nicole Hobbs will take McCourt’s position on the board. Hobbs ran unopposed during this year’s election to represent the community as a board member for District 5, receiving 1,231 votes.