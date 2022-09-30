Lee R. Crosland passed away September 29th, 2022 from complications after suffering a stroke. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his 5 children.

Lee was born on June 30th, 1949 in Fillmore, Utah to Warren G. Crosland and Ella Thompson. On December 10th, 1968, he married the love of his life, Vicki Stevens. She preceded him in death on August 22nd, 2011 and they are finally together again.

From a very young age he had a love for horses, whether it be riding, roping, racing, and all things rodeo. Later in his life he could always be found outside brushing off his horses, tinkering in his shop, or watching a rodeo that he has seen numerous times before.

Lee was an insulator by trade along with his dad, brother, and numerous uncles.

Lee is survived by his 5 children. Valarie (Shane) Stevens, currently in Algona, Iowa; Kellee (Corey) Toomer, Grace, Idaho; Shannon (Chad) Lake, Vernal, Utah; Matt (Maegan) Crosland, Clawson, Utah; Amanda (Devan) Bjarnson, Ferron, Utah. He has 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson on the way. He is also survived by sisters LaRee and Linda and his brother Russell.

The family wishes to thank CNS hospice nurses for the love they showed our dad in his final days and all those that have reached out with texts, phone calls, visits, and meals.

Viewing services will be held on Sunday, October 2nd from 6:00-8:00 P.M at First Baptist Church of Emery County., 35 West Mill Road.

Graveside services will be held Monday, October 3rd at 11:00 A.M. Interment in the Ferron City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com