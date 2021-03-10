LeeAnn Jackson, 83, of Orem, UT passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father, Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was born January 5, 1938 in Provo, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Keldon J. Mann, as well as her husband Paul R. Jackson, whom she was sealed to for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple.

LeeAnn had so many interests and passions. She loved oil painting and was so talented in that and anything creative. She loved and valued vintage items and treated them with love. She had a flair that could make anything look exceptional. She loved music and it was the one thing that she could relate to in her last days.

She adored her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren with a passion. She made everyone feel like they were her favorite. She also loved animals like they were human and always had dogs, cats, etc.

LeeAnn is survived by her five children, Michele & Chris Fleming (Flagstaff, AZ), Wade & Sherese Mann (Huntington, UT), Kelly & Delynn Mann (Rock Springs, WY), Lori Ann Luke (Eagle Mountain, UT), Paulyte & Roger Nicholes (Huntington, UT); 21 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 11-12 noon at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, UT. Services will be held at 12 noon at the mortuary and interment will in the Orem City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Emery County Care & Rehab 455 West Mill Rd., Ferron, UT 84523.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.