Lefties Show Pop

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Dallyn Oneil got the nod on the mound as the Dinos returned to the diamond to play Alta. Oneil was crafty and set down the first nine batters in order. Meanwhile, Carbon took advantage of three errors in the bottom of the first to get on the board. The Dinos pushed across four runs in the frame, capped off by Chet Anderson’s two-run, inside-the-park homerun.

Five hits in the third led to six more runs as Carbon took a commanding 10-0 lead. The Dinos would score two more runs in the fourth, including another homerun by Colton Lowe. He turned on an 0-2 pitch and smacked it over the right field fence. Carbon went on to win it by a score of 12-0.

Oneil completed the shutout, going five innings while giving up just two hits. At the plate, Anderson finished 2-2 with a homerun and three RBIs while Jacob Vasquez doubled and also brought home three runs. Meanwhile, Lowe ended his day 2-3 with a homerun.

The Dinos (8-6, 3-0) next have a critical doubleheader with Canyon View (10-6, 5-1) on Thursday in Cedar City.