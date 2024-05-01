LEGAL NOTICE

CARBON COUNTY, UTAH

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NUMBER 577

In the regular meeting of the Board of Carbon County Commissioners of, March 6, 2024, the Commissioners approved Ordinance Number 577, an Ordinance amending a portion of the Official Zone Map of Carbon County, Utah, changing the R-1-20K zone to R-2-8K zone on a portion of Parcel # 02-0477-0000 within Section 30, Township 13S, Range 10E, SLB&M within the jurisdictional limits of Carbon County, Utah and providing for the effective date thereof. A copy of the complete Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the County Clerk, Carbon County Administration Building at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501

/s/ Seth Marsing, Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 1, 2024.