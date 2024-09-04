LEGAL NOTICE

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION(S) 6.03.010 DOG LICENSING, 6.03.020 LICENSE TAG AND 6.03.030 LICENSING EXEMPTIONS OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE.

In a regular City Council meeting of the Price City Council, the following Ordinance was amended on August 28, 2024. A copy of the Ordinance is available for review at the office of the Price City Recorder, 185 East Main, Price, Utah.

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-006

An Ordinance Amending Section(s) 6.03.010 Dog Licensing, 6.03.020 License Tag and 6.03.030 Licensing Exemptions of the Municipal Code.

/s/ Jaci Adams

Price City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 4, 2024.