LEGAL NOTICE

CARBON COUNTY, UTAH

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NUMBER 580

In the regular meeting of the Board of Carbon County Commissioners of, August 21, 2024, the Commissioners approved Ordinance Number 580, an Ordinance amending a portion of the Official Zone Map of Carbon County, Utah, changing the WS zone to SL zone on Parcels # 2A-0185-0003 & 2A-0185-0007 within Section 20, Township 12S, Range 7E, SLB&M within the jurisdictional limits of Carbon County, Utah and providing for the effective date thereof. A copy of the complete Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the County Clerk, Carbon County Administration Building at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501

/s/ Seth Marsing

Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 2, 2024.