LEGAL NOTICE

SCHEDULE OF THE BOARD OF THE LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY OF EMERY COUNTY

REGULAR MEETINGS TO BE HELD AT THE

EMERY COUNTY COURTHOUSE, CASTLE DALE, UTAH

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Local Building Authority of Emery County will meet in its official meetings on the following dates during the year 2025. The meetings will convene in the Commission Meeting Room, Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah

March 4, 2025 2:30 p.m.

June 3, 2025 2:30 p.m.

September 2, 2025 2:30 p.m.

December 16, 2025 2:30 p.m..

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.