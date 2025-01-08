LEGAL NOTICE

Skyline Healthy Forest Restoration Act (HFRA) Pre-Decisional Administrative Review

This project is subject to the pre-decisional administrative review process (objection process) outlined in 36 CFR 218 Subparts A and C. HFRA EA: 36 CFR 218 Subpart B does not apply but responsible official shall provide an opportunity for public comment (§ 104(g)). Scoping satisfies the opportunity for public comment for HFRA Environmental Assessments.

The objective of the Skyline HFRA Project is to reduce the risk and extent of, and increase the resilience to, insect and disease infestation; and to reduce hazardous fuels. The project is located on the slopes of the Wasatch Plateau on the Sanpete and Ferron/Price Ranger Districts where National Forest Service lands intersect with numerous private properties, structures, infrastructure, and critical watersheds.

The Objection Reviewing Officer is the Intermountain Regional Forester. The Responsible Official is the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Forest Supervisor, Barbara Van Alstine.

Objections will be accepted only from those who have previously submitted specific written comments regarding the proposed project during scoping in accordance with 36 CFR § 218.5(a). Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project unless based on new information arising after designated opportunities. A connection to previous comments must be demonstrated in the objection. Individual members of an organization must have submitted their own comments to meet the requirements of eligibility as an individual. Objections received on behalf of an organization are considered as those of the organization only. If an objection is submitted on behalf of a number of individuals or organizations, each individual or organization listed must meet the eligibility requirement of having previously submitted comments on the project (§218.7).

Please submit objections via one of the following methods:

The preferred method for submitting comments is through the public participation portal on the project webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=64839 . Click on “comment/object” in the Get Connected box.

Send written objections, including all attachments, to: Objection Reviewing Officer, Skyline HFRA, USFS Intermountain Regional Office, Room 4403, 324 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401. Hand delivery of written objections can be made during normal working hours to this address. Objections may be faxed to 801-625-5127.

To obtain additional information on the proposed project contact Andrea Holmquist, Manti-La Sal National Forest NEPA Planner at andrea.holmquist@usda.gov.

An objection, including attachments, must be filed within 30 days of the date of publication of the legal notice for the objection process. The publication date of the legal notice in the newspaper of record, which is the ETV News is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection (§ 218.26(a) and 218.32(a)). Those wishing to object should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. It is the objector’s responsibility to ensure timely filing of a written objection with the reviewing officer (see §218.9). Objections received in response to this solicitation, including names and addresses of those who object, will be considered part of the public record and will be available for public inspection if requested.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8, 2025.