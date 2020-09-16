LEGAL NOTICE – CARBON COUNTY, UTAH – ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 540

In a regular meeting of the Board of Carbon County Commissioners, the following Ordinance was adopted on August 19, 2020. A copy of the complete Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the County Clerk, Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N., Price, Utah.

Ordinance 540 – An Ordinance on Proper Disclosure of Conflicts of Interest While Engaging in Procurement of Goods and Services

/s/ Seth Marsing, Carbon County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 16, 2020.