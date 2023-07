In a regular meeting of the Board of Carbon County Commissioners, the following Ordinance was adopted on June 21, 2023. A copy of the complete Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the County Clerk, Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N., Price, Utah.

Ordinance 569 An Ordinance Establishing the Carbon and Emery County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

/s/ Seth Marsing, Carbon County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 19, 2023.