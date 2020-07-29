LEGAL NOTICE – CARBON COUNTY, UTAH – SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE #539

In the regular meeting of the Board of Carbon County Commissioners on June 17, 2020, the following Ordinance was adopted. Copies of the complete Ordinance are available for review at the Office of the County Clerk, Carbon County Administration Building at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501

ORDINANCE 539

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING AMENDMENTS TO THE CARBON COUNTY DEVELOPMENT CODE, ADDING SECTION TWELVE-CARBON COUNTY ENGINEERING, DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION STANDARDS,

/s/ Seth Marsing, Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 29, 2020.