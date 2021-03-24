LEGAL NOTICE – CARBON COUNTY, UTAH – SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NUMBER 544

In the regular meeting of the Board of Carbon County Commissioners of, March 17, 2021, the Commissioners approved Ordinance Number 544, an Ordinance amending a portion of the Official Zone Map of Carbon County, Utah, changing a portion of the RR-1 zone to R-4-8-K zone in Section 20, Township 14S, Range 10E, SLB&M within the jurisdictional limits of Carbon County, Utah and providing for the effective date thereof. A copy of the complete Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the County Clerk, Carbon County Administration Building at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501

/s/ Seth Marsing, Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 24, 2021.